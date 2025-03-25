Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 8,632 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $31,517,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,712,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Profile



Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

