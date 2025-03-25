Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

