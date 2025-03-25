NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,287,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,088,000 after acquiring an additional 354,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.45%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

