Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nextracker by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 61.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,365 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,425. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NXT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

