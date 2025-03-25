Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 536.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $365.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

