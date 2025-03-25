Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 25,427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $19,874,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $10,409,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 618,364 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 457,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

