NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,171,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,061 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 129,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

