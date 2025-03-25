Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 600,208 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 579,191 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $6,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,549,000 after buying an additional 251,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 203,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

