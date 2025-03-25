Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,201 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Genesco by 1,627.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 54.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

In other Genesco news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. This represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

