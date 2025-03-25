RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RadNet by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 14,726.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

RadNet Price Performance

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,957.10. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,938.61. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,926,730 over the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.