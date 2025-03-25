RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $106.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,756.21. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RB Global

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.