Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 106.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Robert Half by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NYSE:RHI opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

