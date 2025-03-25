Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 319.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $930.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

