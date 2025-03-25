Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 161.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,699 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.53% of Sana Biotechnology worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 17.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sana Biotechnology

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $1,888,018.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,474,406.39. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of SANA stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANA has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

