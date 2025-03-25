Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

