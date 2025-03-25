Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,737,000 after buying an additional 109,531,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,274,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,276,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

