Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,376,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,727,000 after acquiring an additional 239,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

