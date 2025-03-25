Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 174.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $62,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.8 %

HUN opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

