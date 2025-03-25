Signaturefd LLC Buys 19,094 Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 976.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LND. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 817,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 228,488 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $5.20.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

