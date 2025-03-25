Signaturefd LLC Buys 263 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 52.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visteon by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 863,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Visteon Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $119.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

