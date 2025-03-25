Signaturefd LLC Buys 443 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTRE opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

