Signaturefd LLC Buys 460 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PII opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

