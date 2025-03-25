Signaturefd LLC Buys 761 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 326,233 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

