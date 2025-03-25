Signaturefd LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

