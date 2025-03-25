Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 13,687 Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 876.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 2,510.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Braskem Price Performance

Braskem stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Braskem S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Braskem had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 439.59%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

