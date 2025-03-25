Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 116.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 127,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 327,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 70,786 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $789.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.98. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

