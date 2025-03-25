Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 249,412 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.60.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.