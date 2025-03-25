Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $1,047,834.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,828,494 shares in the company, valued at $210,743,058.48. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $29,781.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,963,224.37. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,236 shares of company stock worth $20,849,425 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

