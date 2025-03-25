Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,046,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 154,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average of $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.