Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.57. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.74 and a twelve month high of $206.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

