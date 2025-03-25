Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NYSE:EHC opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $104.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.25%.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

