Signaturefd LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 460.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2,729.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

ACHC stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

