Signaturefd LLC Has $55,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,051,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKYW

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.