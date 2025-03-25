Signaturefd LLC Has $55,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,659,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,335.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

