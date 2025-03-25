Signaturefd LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 553.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

