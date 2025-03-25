Signaturefd LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.0 %

TFX opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.55 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

