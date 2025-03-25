Signaturefd LLC Has $58,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 16.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7,927.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 171,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $189.40 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $146.62 and a 52 week high of $205.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

