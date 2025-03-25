Signaturefd LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,475,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after buying an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

