Signaturefd LLC Has $66,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,309,000 after buying an additional 1,983,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $61,890,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $35,797,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $37,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

