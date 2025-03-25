Signaturefd LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Commerce Bank increased its stake in FMC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.