Signaturefd LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $537.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

