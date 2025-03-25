Signaturefd LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $67,722,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 37.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 193.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.04.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

