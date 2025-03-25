Signaturefd LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 540,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of EC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecopetrol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.5202 dividend. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous — dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 30%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

