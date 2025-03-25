Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $62,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,725. The trade was a 16.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.