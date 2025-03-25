Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 164.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNOX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNOX opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.99. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNOX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

