Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 995.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 305,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.