Signaturefd LLC Invests $74,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. FMR LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 51.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 297,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,750,000 after buying an additional 107,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,258,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MMYT opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $60.55 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.