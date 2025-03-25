Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 417,067 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.