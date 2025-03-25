Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 515.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDB opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

