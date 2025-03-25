Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,870 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Uniti Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 118,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.